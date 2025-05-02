Delhi Deluge: House Collapse Claims Four Lives Amidst Torrential Rains
In Delhi, four people died following a house collapse triggered by intense rain and strong winds. The adverse weather caused over 100 flight delays and traffic disruption. Authorities have issued a red alert, cautioning residents and predicting further inclement weather with strong winds and possibly hail.
Four individuals died when a house collapsed in Delhi on Friday morning amidst severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and strong winds.
The inclement weather disrupted over 100 flights at the Delhi airport and caused road blockages due to waterlogging and fallen trees.
Authorities issued a red alert, urging caution as similar weather is expected to persist.
