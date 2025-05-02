Left Menu

Hailstorm Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Shimla and Surrounding Areas Hit

Himachal Pradesh, specifically Shimla and Jubbarhatti, experienced intense hailstorms and rainfall, leading to disruptions like blocked roads and inconveniences for commuters. The Met office has issued weather warnings, including storms and gusty winds, predicting that temperatures and rainfalls will remain above normal throughout May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh found itself under siege by the elements as hailstorms lashed Shimla and Jubbarhatti, bringing widespread rainfall across the region, confirmed the weather office on Friday.

In Shimla, the Tutikandi-ISBT road endured a temporary blockade due to fallen trees damaging three parked vehicles, causing inconvenience to students and office workers. Strong winds also swept through areas like Kufri, Bilaspur, Reckong Peo, and Bajura.

The Met department has sounded an orange alert for hailstorms, with warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50 kmph until next Thursday. Temperatures have plummeted by up to 5 degrees Celsius in some areas, while the monthly forecast indicates persistent above-normal heat and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

