Hailstorm Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Shimla and Surrounding Areas Hit

Himachal Pradesh found itself under siege by the elements as hailstorms lashed Shimla and Jubbarhatti, bringing widespread rainfall across the region, confirmed the weather office on Friday.

In Shimla, the Tutikandi-ISBT road endured a temporary blockade due to fallen trees damaging three parked vehicles, causing inconvenience to students and office workers. Strong winds also swept through areas like Kufri, Bilaspur, Reckong Peo, and Bajura.

The Met department has sounded an orange alert for hailstorms, with warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50 kmph until next Thursday. Temperatures have plummeted by up to 5 degrees Celsius in some areas, while the monthly forecast indicates persistent above-normal heat and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh.

