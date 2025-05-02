Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: Torrential Rains Break Records

A severe rainstorm, fed by the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, hit northern India, including Delhi. The India Meteorological Department reported significant rainfall due to a mix of weather systems causing thunderstorms. This extreme weather led to a notable drop in temperatures across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi experienced an extreme weather event as torrential rains battered the city and surrounding regions, with the India Meteorological Department revealing that moisture and wind convergence was responsible. The downpour saw Safdarjung, the city's main weather station, record 77 mm of rain between early morning hours.

The phenomenon was driven by a mix of weather systems, including cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan, which combined with southeasterly winds reaching speeds of 50 kmph. Mahesh Palawat, from Skymet, noted that the rise in moisture levels due to daytime temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius was a key factor.

In the aftermath, the storm caused a significant drop in temperatures, with some areas experiencing a decrease of up to 10 degrees Celsius. This latest spell of rain has already exceeded the monthly average for May, marking it a notable record-breaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

