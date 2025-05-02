Delhi Drenched: Torrential Rains Break Records

Delhi experienced an extreme weather event as torrential rains battered the city and surrounding regions, with the India Meteorological Department revealing that moisture and wind convergence was responsible. The downpour saw Safdarjung, the city's main weather station, record 77 mm of rain between early morning hours.

The phenomenon was driven by a mix of weather systems, including cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan, which combined with southeasterly winds reaching speeds of 50 kmph. Mahesh Palawat, from Skymet, noted that the rise in moisture levels due to daytime temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius was a key factor.

In the aftermath, the storm caused a significant drop in temperatures, with some areas experiencing a decrease of up to 10 degrees Celsius. This latest spell of rain has already exceeded the monthly average for May, marking it a notable record-breaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)