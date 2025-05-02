Revamp of Delhi Fire Service: Enhancing Efficiency and Response
The Delhi Fire Service is set for a comprehensive audit and revamp to improve its response efficiency. A tripartite agreement between DFS, the Directorate General of Fire Services, and the National Centre for Good Governance aims to modernize infrastructure, adopt best practices, and enhance firefighter training and governance.
Delhi Fire Service is on track for a significant overhaul to enhance its operational efficiency. The initiative is backed by a tripartite agreement between the service, the Directorate General of Fire Services, and the National Centre for Good Governance, aiming at improving response times and overall service delivery.
Endorsed by Lt Governor VK Saxena, this proposal mirrors the Delhi government's commitment to upgraded public safety measures. The restructuring involves modernizing firefighting equipment and instituting capacity-building programs to refine the skills of personnel.
The collaboration will ensure the adoption of national fire safety standards through innovative governance practices. The National Centre for Good Governance will spearhead process re-engineering, while the Directorate General will focus on training DFS personnel in cutting-edge fire safety technologies.
