Left Menu

Revamp of Delhi Fire Service: Enhancing Efficiency and Response

The Delhi Fire Service is set for a comprehensive audit and revamp to improve its response efficiency. A tripartite agreement between DFS, the Directorate General of Fire Services, and the National Centre for Good Governance aims to modernize infrastructure, adopt best practices, and enhance firefighter training and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:11 IST
Revamp of Delhi Fire Service: Enhancing Efficiency and Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Fire Service is on track for a significant overhaul to enhance its operational efficiency. The initiative is backed by a tripartite agreement between the service, the Directorate General of Fire Services, and the National Centre for Good Governance, aiming at improving response times and overall service delivery.

Endorsed by Lt Governor VK Saxena, this proposal mirrors the Delhi government's commitment to upgraded public safety measures. The restructuring involves modernizing firefighting equipment and instituting capacity-building programs to refine the skills of personnel.

The collaboration will ensure the adoption of national fire safety standards through innovative governance practices. The National Centre for Good Governance will spearhead process re-engineering, while the Directorate General will focus on training DFS personnel in cutting-edge fire safety technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025