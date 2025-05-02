Left Menu

Deadly Downpour: North India Grapples with Torrential Rains

A severe rainstorm hit northern India, causing multiple fatalities and disruptions. In Delhi, torrential rainfall led to the destruction of property and significant flight delays. Tragically, a family in Najafgarh was killed when their house collapsed. Heavy rainfall also caused chaos in traffic and power supply in Delhi-NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

North India faced chaos and tragedy as torrential rains swept through the region on Friday, leading to the loss of at least seven lives and leaving a trail of destruction. Delhites experienced severe flooding, with over 100 trees uprooted and more than 200 flight delays caused by the inclement weather.

In Najafgarh, Delhi, a 28-year-old woman and her three children were tragically killed when a tree toppled onto their house. The rescue team rushed the family to Jaffarpur Kalan's hospital, but unfortunately, their lives couldn't be saved. Similar devastation was witnessed across Uttar Pradesh, where three people lost their lives due to lightning strikes.

Traffic jams became the norm in many areas, with commuters stranded for hours on waterlogged roads. Emergency services received numerous calls as heavy rains battered the capital and its surrounding areas, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a red alert for the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

