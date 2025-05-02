Amaravati: A Dream City in the Making
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati, aiming to transform it into a modern capital city. Envisioned as a hub for IT, AI, and green energy, Amaravati is set to lead Andhra Pradesh's development. Infrastructure, defense, and transport projects were announced.
- Country:
- India
In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled and laid the foundation for projects exceeding Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati, reiterating the government's commitment to transforming the city into a modern capital.
Describing Amaravati as a 'dream come true,' Modi emphasized its potential as a pivotal center for Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Green Energy, which are crucial for the state's growth ambitions helmed by the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance.
The projects include a comprehensive urban infrastructure plan, defense installations, and national highway upgrades, underscoring the government's focus on modernizing infrastructure and improving connectivity in Andhra Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
