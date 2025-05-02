Left Menu

Amaravati: A Dream City in the Making

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati, aiming to transform it into a modern capital city. Envisioned as a hub for IT, AI, and green energy, Amaravati is set to lead Andhra Pradesh's development. Infrastructure, defense, and transport projects were announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:15 IST
Amaravati: A Dream City in the Making
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled and laid the foundation for projects exceeding Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati, reiterating the government's commitment to transforming the city into a modern capital.

Describing Amaravati as a 'dream come true,' Modi emphasized its potential as a pivotal center for Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Green Energy, which are crucial for the state's growth ambitions helmed by the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The projects include a comprehensive urban infrastructure plan, defense installations, and national highway upgrades, underscoring the government's focus on modernizing infrastructure and improving connectivity in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025