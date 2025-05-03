Left Menu

Drone Devastation: Kharkiv Under Siege

Late Friday, a mass drone attack by Russia on Kharkiv, Ukraine left 46 injured, engulfing apartments in flames. President Zelenskiy condemned the attack and called for enhanced air defenses. The assault damaged twelve sites. Moscow denies targeting civilians, but casualties have risen since the 2022 invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 04:00 IST
Drone Devastation: Kharkiv Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late Friday evening, Russia launched a significant drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, reportedly injuring 46 people and causing fires in residential buildings. The assault has intensified calls for bolstered air defenses.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed strikes across 12 locations in four central district areas, all within a strategic 30 kilometers from Ukraine's northeastern border. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the repeated bombardments and urged international partners for stronger defense support.

Despite Russia's denial of targeting civilians, the incident adds to growing civilian casualties since the 2022 conflict commenced. Kharkiv's mayor reported that an 11-year-old child was among the injured, with regional authorities fearing a rise in casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025