Drone Devastation: Kharkiv Under Siege

Late Friday evening, Russia launched a significant drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, reportedly injuring 46 people and causing fires in residential buildings. The assault has intensified calls for bolstered air defenses.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed strikes across 12 locations in four central district areas, all within a strategic 30 kilometers from Ukraine's northeastern border. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the repeated bombardments and urged international partners for stronger defense support.

Despite Russia's denial of targeting civilians, the incident adds to growing civilian casualties since the 2022 conflict commenced. Kharkiv's mayor reported that an 11-year-old child was among the injured, with regional authorities fearing a rise in casualties.

