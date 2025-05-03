Vice President Calls for Action Against Rising Air Pollution
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called for the phasing out of old vehicles and greater use of public transport to combat air pollution in Delhi. Addressing a national conference, he emphasized the integration of technology with medical knowledge and the importance of traditional wisdom for respiratory health.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised alarms about the escalating air pollution in Delhi, urging the rapid removal of outdated vehicles and a push for public transport use.
Speaking at the National Conference of the Indian Association for Bronchology, Dhankhar likened air pollution to climate change—an existential threat—and criticized attitudes for treating this as someone else's responsibility.
He advocated for integrating technology with health expertise and highlighted India's traditional wisdom as a guide for maintaining respiratory health amid environmental challenges.
