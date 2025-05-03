Vice President Calls for Action Against Rising Air Pollution

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised alarms about the escalating air pollution in Delhi, urging the rapid removal of outdated vehicles and a push for public transport use.

Speaking at the National Conference of the Indian Association for Bronchology, Dhankhar likened air pollution to climate change—an existential threat—and criticized attitudes for treating this as someone else's responsibility.

He advocated for integrating technology with health expertise and highlighted India's traditional wisdom as a guide for maintaining respiratory health amid environmental challenges.

