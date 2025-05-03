Left Menu

Vice President Calls for Action Against Rising Air Pollution

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called for the phasing out of old vehicles and greater use of public transport to combat air pollution in Delhi. Addressing a national conference, he emphasized the integration of technology with medical knowledge and the importance of traditional wisdom for respiratory health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:27 IST
Vice President Calls for Action Against Rising Air Pollution
Pollution
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised alarms about the escalating air pollution in Delhi, urging the rapid removal of outdated vehicles and a push for public transport use.

Speaking at the National Conference of the Indian Association for Bronchology, Dhankhar likened air pollution to climate change—an existential threat—and criticized attitudes for treating this as someone else's responsibility.

He advocated for integrating technology with health expertise and highlighted India's traditional wisdom as a guide for maintaining respiratory health amid environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025