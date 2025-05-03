Delhi's Bold Plan for Clean Waters: Kapashera Wastewater Treatment Initiative

The Delhi government is advancing efforts to establish a significant wastewater treatment plant in Kapashera, acquiring about 12 acres of agricultural land for this purpose. Officials confirmed this development as part of the city's ambitious plan to rejuvenate the Yamuna River.

The acquisition, guided by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, 2013, affirms that the land serves an essential public purpose. A social impact assessment by the Indian Institute of Public Administration indicates no family displacement is required.

Part of a broader initiative featuring seven wastewater plants, this project aligns with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's budget prioritizing environmental recovery. With Rs 1,500 crore designated for Yamuna clean-up, the government is poised to transform the river's health significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)