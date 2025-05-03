Mild Tremor Strikes Betul District Without Damage

A minor earthquake, registering 2.8 on the Richter scale, shook Betul district in Madhya Pradesh late Saturday night. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor occurred at 9:40 PM.

Residents felt the mild shaking but fortunately, there were no reports of damage to property or injuries.

Local officials confirmed the tremor but assured that the situation remains calm and there is no cause for alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)