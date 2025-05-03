Left Menu

Mild Tremor Strikes Betul District Without Damage

A minor earthquake registering 2.8 on the Richter scale was felt in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night. The National Center for Seismology reported the tremor at 9:40 PM. No damage to life or property has been reported in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:50 IST
Mild Tremor Strikes Betul District Without Damage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor earthquake, registering 2.8 on the Richter scale, shook Betul district in Madhya Pradesh late Saturday night. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor occurred at 9:40 PM.

Residents felt the mild shaking but fortunately, there were no reports of damage to property or injuries.

Local officials confirmed the tremor but assured that the situation remains calm and there is no cause for alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025