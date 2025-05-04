Rumbling in Texas: Earthquake Jolts Western Region

Western Texas experienced the tremors of a 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). This marked a significant seismic activity in the region.

The earthquake, initially reported as a 6.5 magnitude, was felt at a depth of 10 kilometers or approximately 6.21 miles from the earth's surface. This revision highlights the variability in initial seismic measurements.

The EMSC was quick to provide updated details, reflecting ongoing monitoring and reassessment processes in measuring and understanding seismic events in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)