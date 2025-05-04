Left Menu

Rumbling in Texas: Earthquake Jolts Western Region

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit western Texas on Saturday. Initially reported as a 6.5 magnitude, the tremor's depth was recorded at 10 kilometers. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) provided these measurements and later downwardly revised the quake's intensity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 07:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Western Texas experienced the tremors of a 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). This marked a significant seismic activity in the region.

The earthquake, initially reported as a 6.5 magnitude, was felt at a depth of 10 kilometers or approximately 6.21 miles from the earth's surface. This revision highlights the variability in initial seismic measurements.

The EMSC was quick to provide updated details, reflecting ongoing monitoring and reassessment processes in measuring and understanding seismic events in the area.

