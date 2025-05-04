Left Menu

Telangana's Urban Transformation: Key Infrastructure Projects Reviewed

Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao conducted a detailed review of significant infrastructure projects aimed at urban transformation in the city. The inspection included major initiatives like foot over bridges and metro rail extension, emphasizing timely completion and quality standards.

Updated: 04-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:40 IST
  India
  • India

Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao embarked on a thorough inspection of key infrastructure projects transforming the city's urban landscape on Sunday. His visit was a step towards evaluating the progress of several pivotal initiatives driving the city's modernization.

The assessment covered various development works, underscoring the importance of adhering to timelines and maintaining quality standards. Rao urged officials to expedite efforts to ensure these projects significantly boost the city's infrastructure.

Highlights of the inspection included a nearly completed foot over bridge at Banjara Hills and the ambitious road widening for metro rail expansion from MG bus station to Chandrayanagutta. In addition, Rao reviewed conservation efforts at Khursheed Jah Devdi, highlighting the comprehensive development approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

