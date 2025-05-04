Left Menu

Unseasonal Showers Bring Relief and Damage in Gujarat

Gujarat's unseasonal rain brought relief from summer heat but damaged crops in several districts. The IMD predicts heavy rainfall and a drop in temperature. Vadodara, once above 40 degrees Celsius, will see temperatures decrease to 35-36 degrees. Coastal areas may experience high waves and strong winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:07 IST
Unseasonal Showers Bring Relief and Damage in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, parts of Gujarat experienced unseasonal rainfall on Sunday, offering respite from the scorching summer temperatures. However, this relief has not come without its drawbacks, as the rain has led to crop damage in several districts, including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, and Gandhinagar, according to local officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the rainfall was accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms in isolated areas. The weather agency has forecasted light to moderate rainfall with thunder for much of the state over the next five days, with especially heavy rain expected between May 7 and 8.

As a result of the weather changes, a significant drop in temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius is anticipated. Ahmedabad's maximum temperature is expected to dip from 39 degrees Celsius to 35-36 degrees, with similar trends seen in Vadodara and other parts of the region. Coastal areas are advised to prepare for potentially high waves and wind speeds reaching up to 50-55 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025