Unseasonal Showers Bring Relief and Damage in Gujarat

In an unexpected turn of events, parts of Gujarat experienced unseasonal rainfall on Sunday, offering respite from the scorching summer temperatures. However, this relief has not come without its drawbacks, as the rain has led to crop damage in several districts, including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, and Gandhinagar, according to local officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the rainfall was accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms in isolated areas. The weather agency has forecasted light to moderate rainfall with thunder for much of the state over the next five days, with especially heavy rain expected between May 7 and 8.

As a result of the weather changes, a significant drop in temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius is anticipated. Ahmedabad's maximum temperature is expected to dip from 39 degrees Celsius to 35-36 degrees, with similar trends seen in Vadodara and other parts of the region. Coastal areas are advised to prepare for potentially high waves and wind speeds reaching up to 50-55 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies.)