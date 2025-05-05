Left Menu

Tragedy on Guizhou River: Tourist Boats Capsized

Ten people died in Southwestern China when sudden winds capsized four tourist boats, sending 84 people into a river. Rescuers found the last missing person without vital signs. President Xi Jinping urged proper safety measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:26 IST
Tragedy on Guizhou River: Tourist Boats Capsized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Southwestern China, a tragic incident unfolded as sudden strong winds capsized four tourist boats, leading to the death of ten individuals. The accident occurred in a river in Guizhou province and involved a total of 84 people.

Chinese state media, including China Central Television and Xinhua News Agency, reported that the last missing person was found on Monday around noon, but unfortunately, they showed no vital signs. Meanwhile, 74 people were rescued, and 70 individuals required hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, nearly 500 rescue workers were deployed. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on provincial authorities to implement stringent safety protocols to alleviate the increasing number of public accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025