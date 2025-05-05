Tragedy on Guizhou River: Tourist Boats Capsized

In Southwestern China, a tragic incident unfolded as sudden strong winds capsized four tourist boats, leading to the death of ten individuals. The accident occurred in a river in Guizhou province and involved a total of 84 people.

Chinese state media, including China Central Television and Xinhua News Agency, reported that the last missing person was found on Monday around noon, but unfortunately, they showed no vital signs. Meanwhile, 74 people were rescued, and 70 individuals required hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, nearly 500 rescue workers were deployed. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on provincial authorities to implement stringent safety protocols to alleviate the increasing number of public accidents.

