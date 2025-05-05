Blaze at Mumbai Showroom: Rapid Response Rescues Residents

A fire broke out early Monday morning at a garments showroom on the ground floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Peddar Road area, officials reported. Firefighters battled the blaze for over two hours, eventually extinguishing it with no reported injuries.

In a swift response, the fire brigade rescued eight individuals from the first floor and five pets from the fourth floor. The fire, believed to have started due to a short circuit, was confined to the showroom's wiring, electrical installations, and stock of clothes.

The incident, occurring at the Shukhshanti building around 6:38 am, led to a slowdown of traffic on the busy Peddar Road. Traffic police noted that south-bound vehicles from the Mahalaxmi Temple junction to the Kemps Corner flyover experienced delays as a result.

(With inputs from agencies.)