Left Menu

Blaze at Mumbai Showroom: Rapid Response Rescues Residents

A fire erupted in a south Mumbai garment showroom on Monday morning, resulting in eight people and several pets being rescued. The blaze, likely due to a short circuit, was confined to the showroom. Firefighters doused the flames after two hours, impacting traffic along Peddar Road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:19 IST
Blaze at Mumbai Showroom: Rapid Response Rescues Residents
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out early Monday morning at a garments showroom on the ground floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Peddar Road area, officials reported. Firefighters battled the blaze for over two hours, eventually extinguishing it with no reported injuries.

In a swift response, the fire brigade rescued eight individuals from the first floor and five pets from the fourth floor. The fire, believed to have started due to a short circuit, was confined to the showroom's wiring, electrical installations, and stock of clothes.

The incident, occurring at the Shukhshanti building around 6:38 am, led to a slowdown of traffic on the busy Peddar Road. Traffic police noted that south-bound vehicles from the Mahalaxmi Temple junction to the Kemps Corner flyover experienced delays as a result.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025