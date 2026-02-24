Miracle Rescue: All Safe After Helicopter Crash in Andaman Sea

A helicopter crash involving a Pawan Hans chopper carrying seven individuals, including two crew members, occurred just 300 meters from the Mayabunder helipad in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All aboard survived, thanks to swift rescue efforts.

The incident happened at approximately 9.30 am, shortly after the chopper departed from Rangat. A senior Civil Aviation official stated that a technical snag led to a crash-landing in the sea. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

The passengers and crew were swiftly recovered and hospitalized. Their identities include Rajita Devi, Kamala Chandra Das, Shipra Saha, Nambi Amma, Captain Anil Janu, Captain TPS Gulia, and an unidentified child. The rescue was praised by local authorities for its prompt execution.