Revolutionizing Farming: Microbiome-Powered Solutions for India's Agriculture

Luminis Water Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Forvis Mazars, aimed at revolutionizing agriculture in India through cutting-edge microbiome-powered solutions.

With this collaboration, Luminis aims to blend scientific solutions, industry connections, and catalytic capital to usher in next-generation agricultural innovations, according to CEO Rachelle Jensen.

The partnership is poised to introduce the Omni Biome AI platform across India's agricultural sector, with a focus on addressing soil degradation, yield instability, and enhancing climate resilience.

