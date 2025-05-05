Revolutionizing Farming: Microbiome-Powered Solutions for India's Agriculture
Luminis Water Technologies partners with Forvis Mazars to expand microbiome-powered AgTech solutions in India. The collaboration leverages science-backed solutions, industry networks, and catalytic capital to address challenges like soil degradation and disease. The initiative will enhance food systems, carbon resilience, and soil health.
Luminis Water Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Forvis Mazars, aimed at revolutionizing agriculture in India through cutting-edge microbiome-powered solutions.
With this collaboration, Luminis aims to blend scientific solutions, industry connections, and catalytic capital to usher in next-generation agricultural innovations, according to CEO Rachelle Jensen.
The partnership is poised to introduce the Omni Biome AI platform across India's agricultural sector, with a focus on addressing soil degradation, yield instability, and enhancing climate resilience.
