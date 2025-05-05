Left Menu

Revolutionizing Farming: Microbiome-Powered Solutions for India's Agriculture

Luminis Water Technologies partners with Forvis Mazars to expand microbiome-powered AgTech solutions in India. The collaboration leverages science-backed solutions, industry networks, and catalytic capital to address challenges like soil degradation and disease. The initiative will enhance food systems, carbon resilience, and soil health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:14 IST
Revolutionizing Farming: Microbiome-Powered Solutions for India's Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Luminis Water Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Forvis Mazars, aimed at revolutionizing agriculture in India through cutting-edge microbiome-powered solutions.

With this collaboration, Luminis aims to blend scientific solutions, industry connections, and catalytic capital to usher in next-generation agricultural innovations, according to CEO Rachelle Jensen.

The partnership is poised to introduce the Omni Biome AI platform across India's agricultural sector, with a focus on addressing soil degradation, yield instability, and enhancing climate resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025