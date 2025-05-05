Europe's Scientific Renaissance: A €500 Million Incentive for Global Talent

In a significant move to champion scientific research, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proclaimed a €500 million incentive package targeted at attracting leading U.S. scientists to Europe. The announcement was made in Paris, with the aim to enhance the region's research capabilities.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to place research and innovation at the core of Europe's economy, as highlighted by von der Leyen. She urged EU-member states to escalate their research and development investments to 3% of their GDP by 2030, ensuring Europe remains a hub for scientific excellence.

The announcement comes amid concerns about U.S. federal funding cuts for universities, prompting the launch of France's "Choose France for Science" platform. This program allows educational institutions to secure governmental co-funding to host international researchers, strengthening Europe's appeal as a research destination.

