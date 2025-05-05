Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Belgian Tourists Amidst Floods in Jordan

Flash floods in Jordan claimed the lives of a Belgian mother and her son, while the other two children survived. The disaster, which occurred in the tourist-heavy Wadi al-Nakhil, led to the evacuation of hundreds from Petra. Such incidents highlight the recurring threat of seasonal floods in Jordan’s desert regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Jordan

In a tragic turn of events, rescue teams in Jordan recovered the bodies of a Belgian mother and her son on Monday. This follows their report as missing after being caught in sudden flash floods while on an adventure trip with her three children and other tourists in Wadi al-Nakhil.

Police reported that the flash floods required a massive evacuation of hundreds of tourists from Petra, Jordan’s main attraction. The mother and her children were part of an 18-member tourist group caught unawares by the lethal waters. Rescue efforts initially saved two living children and 14 Czech tourists on Sunday.

Flash flooding is a known peril in Jordan, exacerbated by intense seasonal rainfalls in desolate desert areas. Past occurrences in 2018 and 2021 confirmed the deadly aspect of these floods, with several lives previously lost in Petra and the Dead Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

