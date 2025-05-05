Left Menu

Demolition Drive Sparks Outcry in Taimoor Nagar

Authorities in southeast Delhi have commenced the demolition of illegal constructions obstructing the Taimoor Nagar drain renovation. This follows a Delhi High Court directive requiring the removal of these structures. Residents express distress over eviction, citing long-term residence and lack options for alternative housing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:17 IST
Authorities in southeast Delhi initiated the demolition of illegally constructed structures obstructing the Taimoor Nagar drain renovation on Monday, following a Delhi High Court order issued on April 28. The directive mandated the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to begin clearing these obstacles by May 5.

Residents, including Kunal Kumar, who have lived in the area for decades, lamented the abrupt eviction notices delivered on April 26. Many expressed concern over the lack of alternative housing options, highlighting the generations raised in those homes and questioning the sudden demolition without prior warnings.

Judges Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora emphasized the urgent need for desilting and garbage clearing to prevent severe waterlogging during rains. Meanwhile, locals criticized the authorities for ignoring the illegal construction while residents built their lives there undisturbed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

