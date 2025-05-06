Reviving Alcatraz: Trump's Controversial Prison Plan Rejected

President Donald Trump's proposal to re-establish Alcatraz as a federal prison has met with resistance from visitors to San Francisco Bay's iconic tourist site. The plan aims to rebuild the island's infamous prison in a bid for enhanced law and order across the nation.

Alcatraz, a historic landmark managed by the U.S. National Park Service, had previously held less than 300 inmates until its closure in 1963. Despite its current state of disrepair, it continues to draw around 1.2 million tourists annually. U.S. Bureau of Prisons Director William Marshall emphasized commitment to assessing the president's agenda.

Critics argue the undertaking would be financially unfeasible due to the site's deteriorating structures. Visitors voiced concerns over the high costs of refurbishment and questioned the necessity of reviving such a facility. Previously closed due to operational expenses, Alcatraz remains a symbol of past punitive practices now largely rejected in contemporary society.

