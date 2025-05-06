Left Menu

Ceiling Collapse in Kalwa: Miraculous Escape for Four

Four members of a family in Kalwa sustained minor injuries after part of their ceiling plaster collapsed. The incident happened in a cooperative society's 25-year-old building. The injured, belonging to the Kharat family, were treated and discharged from a local hospital. Municipal officials are investigating the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

In a narrow escape, four members of a family in Kalwa sustained minor injuries when a portion of ceiling plaster fell in their flat, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The collapse occurred at a cooperative society in Kharegaon around 7 am, confirmed Yasin Tadvi, head of the Disaster Management Cell at the Thane Municipal Corporation. The building, extending four storeys, is about 25 years old.

The victims, identified as Priya Mahendra Kharat, Piyush Kharat, Manav Kharat, and Seema Kharat, required medical attention briefly and were released after treatment at a government hospital. Municipal officials have since examined the site for further assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

