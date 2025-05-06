NMCG Sanctions Rs 3.51 Crore Wetland Project to Revitalize Bihar's Nathmalpur Bhagad

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has approved a comprehensive wetland restoration project in Bihar, aimed at revitalizing the Nathmalpur Bhagad wetland in Bhojpur district. The project, estimated at Rs 3.51 crore, will implement a two-tier restoration strategy.

This dual-level approach will address both sub-basin areas, particularly the intersections of the Ghaghara, Gomti, and Sone rivers, and site-specific concerns to ensure long-term ecological health. NMCG Director General Rajeev Kumar Mital confirmed the approval during the committee's 62nd meeting.

The project aims at establishing a management framework that integrates the biodiversity and ecosystem service values of the wetland into river basin planning. Interventions will include hydrological improvements, native species conservation, ecological risk assessments, and monitoring systems, alongside community engagement activities.

