Haryana's Water Crisis: Minister Choudhry Takes Charge Amidst Punjab Stand-off
Haryana's Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry conducted a meeting with senior officials to address the state's ongoing water crisis, exacerbated by a water distribution conflict with Punjab. Choudhry emphasized the need for immediate action and water conservation measures, directing district officers to manage resources effectively to prevent public inconvenience.
Haryana's Irrigation and Water Resources Minister, Shruti Choudhry, held a crucial meeting with senior department officials to address the escalating water crisis in the state. The session, attended by top officials including Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Agarwal and Chief Engineer Rakesh Chauhan, aimed to evaluate the situation and strategize solutions.
The crisis is amplified by a standoff with Punjab, as the neighboring state refuses to share water resources from the Bhakra dam. Despite Punjab's insistence on maintaining their share, Haryana's public welfare rests on careful management of available water resources and Choudhry is taking definitive steps to mitigate the impact.
Minister Choudhry instructed district-level officers to utilize canals for filling water bodies and urged citizens to conserve water, especially in summer. As monsoon approaches, all flood control measures are to be completed by June-end to prevent further issues. The public is encouraged to practice water conservation to ease the current challenges.
