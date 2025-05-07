Left Menu

Haryana's Water Crisis: Minister Choudhry Takes Charge Amidst Punjab Stand-off

Haryana's Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry conducted a meeting with senior officials to address the state's ongoing water crisis, exacerbated by a water distribution conflict with Punjab. Choudhry emphasized the need for immediate action and water conservation measures, directing district officers to manage resources effectively to prevent public inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 00:12 IST
Haryana's Water Crisis: Minister Choudhry Takes Charge Amidst Punjab Stand-off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Irrigation and Water Resources Minister, Shruti Choudhry, held a crucial meeting with senior department officials to address the escalating water crisis in the state. The session, attended by top officials including Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Agarwal and Chief Engineer Rakesh Chauhan, aimed to evaluate the situation and strategize solutions.

The crisis is amplified by a standoff with Punjab, as the neighboring state refuses to share water resources from the Bhakra dam. Despite Punjab's insistence on maintaining their share, Haryana's public welfare rests on careful management of available water resources and Choudhry is taking definitive steps to mitigate the impact.

Minister Choudhry instructed district-level officers to utilize canals for filling water bodies and urged citizens to conserve water, especially in summer. As monsoon approaches, all flood control measures are to be completed by June-end to prevent further issues. The public is encouraged to practice water conservation to ease the current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025