AI-Powered Early Warnings: A Global Imperative to Protect Lives and Development

With just five years remaining until the 2030 deadline for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), communities worldwide—especially the most vulnerable—are under intensifying threat. Escalating climate extremes, fragile infrastructure, and unequal access to life-saving technologies are converging into a perfect storm. But a new generation of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven early warning systems is offering hope, bolstered by real-time data and global collaboration.

At the 10th Annual Multi-stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the SDGs (STI Forum), leaders from across sectors convened at a pivotal side event titled “Early Warning for All: Harnessing AI-Powered Technologies to Strengthen Social Development and Sectoral Resilience.” Co-organized by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and other UN agencies alongside the Permanent Mission of Rwanda, the event made a compelling case: early warning systems are not a luxury—they are a moral and developmental necessity.

The Human Toll of Delay

Robert Kayinamura, Rwanda’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, opened with a sobering reminder: “Disasters don’t wait. In Rwanda last year, floods and landslides claimed over 130 lives and displaced more than 16,000.” He called for urgent investment in people-centered resilience, where AI and satellite technology enhance forecasts but local capacity and human systems ensure their impact. For Kayinamura, early warnings must be rooted in morality: every life lost due to preventable disasters is one too many.

Partnership at the Core

John Gilroy, Chief of Service for Trust Funds and Programmes at the UN Office for Partnerships, reinforced the foundational role of collaboration: “Half the world still lives without early warning systems. That’s a global failure. But the Early Warnings for All initiative shows that partnerships—across UN bodies, national governments, and the private sector—can transform loss into prevention and fear into action.”

His words highlight a broader movement to bridge gaps—not only in data or technology—but in trust, governance, and access.

Infrastructure Is the Lifeline

Seizo Onoe of the ITU emphasized that no matter how advanced warning systems become, they are futile without robust connectivity. “Connectivity is not a technical afterthought. It’s the lifeline. Without it, even the most advanced early warning systems are rendered useless.” This call to prioritize digital infrastructure, particularly in underserved regions, underscores that true resilience begins with inclusion.

AI’s Role: Seeing the Unseen

Microsoft’s Dr. Juan Lavista Ferres, Director of the AI for Good Lab, took the conversation deeper into the data divide. He explained that before AI can predict disasters, it must first identify who is at risk—and that’s not always obvious. “In many regions, maps are outdated or non-existent. If you’re not on the map, you’re invisible to help. Our work uses satellite imagery and AI to map every building in previously unmapped areas.”

This work also cross-references data on internet connectivity to identify where digital exclusion intersects with high risk—what he calls “the danger zone for disaster vulnerability.” The goal is simple yet ambitious: ensure that every person, no matter where they live, can receive warnings in time to act.

Trust, Behavior, and Equity

Columbia University’s Dr. Joshua L. DeVincenzo warned that technology alone is insufficient. Trust in early warning systems must be built early and organically. “Do communities trust these systems because they reflect their needs or because they have no alternative?” he asked. He advocated for a shift from one-way data delivery to dynamic decision support, where local knowledge is incorporated, and users feel seen and heard.

Island Innovation Amidst Global Challenges

Xavier Estico, CEO of the Seychelles National Institute for Science, Technology and Innovation, shared his country’s unique experience. Facing threats like tsunamis and algal blooms, Seychelles is building a multi-hazard early warning system customized to its geography. “Our ambition is clear, but our challenges are real,” said Estico, referencing funding shortfalls, limited data, and the difficulty of scaling systems for small island populations. Still, the nation is pushing ahead with AI-ready platforms and legislative reform.

Demos That Bring Hope to Life

Talea von Lupin of the UN Secretary-General’s office showcased the DISHA platform—an AI-powered tool using satellite imagery to evaluate post-disaster damage. By delivering rapid, precise insights, DISHA enables faster humanitarian response and better resource allocation.

From the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), Lóránt Czárán presented digital twins of disaster-prone regions. These high-resolution simulations help local planners visualize and prepare for threats like flooding or sea-level rise, offering a critical planning advantage at the building-by-building level.

A Call to Action

Laura Paterson of WMO closed the session with a powerful appeal: “AI can make early warnings faster, cheaper, and more accessible. But only if we close the data divide and invest in national capacity.”

Toni-Shae Freckleton from UNDRR echoed her sentiment. “This is about more than saving lives. It’s about building long-term resilience. We must move from managing disasters to managing risk. Early warnings are the first line of defense in that shift.”

The Road Ahead

As the world races toward the 2030 deadline for the SDGs, the forum’s message is unambiguous: early warnings powered by AI and sustained by trust and partnerships are no longer optional. They are essential for justice, safety, and sustainable development.

But to succeed, the global community must act decisively. That means scaling up infrastructure, closing the connectivity gap, and ensuring that every voice—especially the most vulnerable—is heard and protected.