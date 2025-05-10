Tremor on the Coast: Ecuador Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Ecuador's coast at a 77 km depth. The seismic event was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). There are no immediate reports of damage. Authorities are assessing the situation, urging residents to stay alert.
