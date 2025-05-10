Left Menu

Tremor on the Coast: Ecuador Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Ecuador's coast at a 77 km depth. The seismic event was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). There are no immediate reports of damage. Authorities are assessing the situation, urging residents to stay alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near Ecuador's coast on Saturday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 77 kilometers, approximately 47.85 miles beneath the Earth's surface, according to the EMSC.

Though the seismic activity was significant, there are currently no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have urged the residents to remain on alert for any potential aftershocks or developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

