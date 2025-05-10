Tremor on the Coast: Ecuador Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near Ecuador's coast on Saturday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 77 kilometers, approximately 47.85 miles beneath the Earth's surface, according to the EMSC.

Though the seismic activity was significant, there are currently no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have urged the residents to remain on alert for any potential aftershocks or developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)