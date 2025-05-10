Left Menu

Severe Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Hit Himachal Pradesh

A 'yellow' weather warning is in effect through Monday in nine Himachal Pradesh districts due to thunderstorms with high winds. Several areas have already experienced moderate rain, especially Shilaroo and Shimla. The warning excludes Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. Temperatures remain stable, with Lahaul and Spiti coldest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:38 IST
The local meteorological department has issued a 'yellow' warning for nine districts in Himachal Pradesh, effective until Monday, due to expected thunderstorms and gusty winds. The warning advises caution as meteorologists anticipate potentially hazardous weather conditions across the region.

Recent weather patterns across Himachal Pradesh have included light to moderate rainfall, with Shilaroo recording the most precipitation. Thunderstorms have also affected areas like Shimla and Sundernagar. The weather office further advises that thunderstorms accompanied by potential lightning and winds up to 50 km/h could continue hitting isolated locations.

Despite the inclement weather, temperature ranges remained relatively stable. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti experienced a nighttime low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Una was the state's hottest location during the day at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

