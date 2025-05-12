Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Buddha Purnima: Two Youths Drown in Ganga

Two youths drowned in the Ganga River in Budaun during Buddha Purnima. Despite rescue efforts by PAC divers, Saurabh and Vinay could not be saved. Their bodies were later recovered and declared dead at a health center. Their families have been informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:58 IST
Tragedy Strikes on Buddha Purnima: Two Youths Drown in Ganga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Buddha Purnima, two youths drowned in the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district. The incident occurred as a group of seven from Nagla Anee village, Hathras, visited Kachhla Ganga Ghat for a holy dip.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Amit Kishore Srivastava, reported that three young men ventured into deeper waters, leading to a swift call for help when distress signals were noticed. Although one, Avneet, was rescued promptly thanks to the Provincial Armed Constabulary divers, others were not as fortunate.

After an intensive search operation, the bodies of 21-year-old Saurabh and 20-year-old Vinay were found and pronounced dead at the local Community Health Centre. The grieving families have been informed of the tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025