Tragedy Strikes on Buddha Purnima: Two Youths Drown in Ganga

In a tragic incident on Buddha Purnima, two youths drowned in the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district. The incident occurred as a group of seven from Nagla Anee village, Hathras, visited Kachhla Ganga Ghat for a holy dip.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Amit Kishore Srivastava, reported that three young men ventured into deeper waters, leading to a swift call for help when distress signals were noticed. Although one, Avneet, was rescued promptly thanks to the Provincial Armed Constabulary divers, others were not as fortunate.

After an intensive search operation, the bodies of 21-year-old Saurabh and 20-year-old Vinay were found and pronounced dead at the local Community Health Centre. The grieving families have been informed of the tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)