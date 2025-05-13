Monsoon Makes its Mark: Advances Over Bay and Andaman
The southwest monsoon has progressed into parts of the south Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, and Andaman Sea, bringing moderate to heavy rains. Favorable conditions suggest it will soon advance further into the Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin area, and more regions.
The southwest monsoon has made notable progress, advancing into areas of the south Bay of Bengal, the Nicobar Islands, and parts of the Andaman Sea. This development was confirmed by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday, bringing much-anticipated moderate to heavy rainfall to the Nicobar Islands over the past two days.
Weather experts have observed an increase in the strength and depth of westerly winds over these regions, with wind speeds surpassing 20 knots at altitudes of 1.5 km and extending up to 4.5 km in some locales. The Outgoing Longwave Radiation, a crucial indicator of cloud cover, has also reduced, confirming conditions suitable for the monsoon's onset.
Looking ahead, the meteorological office has indicated favorable conditions for the monsoon's further advancement. Expectations are set for it to reach more of the south Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin area, and additional areas of the south Bay of Bengal, as well as the remaining parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the coming days.
