Bird Flu Concerns Prompt Wildlife Closures in Uttar Pradesh

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have enacted preventive measures and closed two major wildlife centres amid bird flu concerns. This action follows the confirmation that a tigress died from the H5N1 virus, sparking fears about the disease spreading among animals in captivity.

Gorakhpur Zoo and Etawah Lion Safari have been temporarily shut down as officials react to multiple animal deaths, including a tiger, tigress, leopard, and female wolf, due to suspicious health conditions. The zoo closure is set to last until May 21, as samples from the deceased tigress, Shakti, tested positive for bird flu at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.

In a broader response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting to ensure maximum vigilance across all zoos in Uttar Pradesh. Safety measures include wearing protective gear and enforcing strict hygiene protocols to prevent any further outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)