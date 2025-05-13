Left Menu

Fiery Blaze Decimates Thiruvalla Liquor Outlet

A devastating fire engulfed a state-run beverage outlet in Thiruvalla, destroying the building and causing a significant loss of liquor valued at several lakhs. Firefighters are battling the blaze, and while no casualties have been reported, the cause remains unknown pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire has ravaged a state-run beverage outlet located in Thiruvalla, as confirmed by local authorities on Tuesday. The inferno has resulted in the complete destruction of the building, with an estimated loss of liquor worth several lakhs of rupees.

Firefighters from multiple stations sprung into action and are currently engaged in efforts to control and extinguish the persistent flames. Preliminary reports have indicated no casualties.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined pending a comprehensive investigation. Authorities assure the public that the situation is under control, with Fire and Rescue personnel making swift progress in tackling the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

