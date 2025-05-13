Left Menu

Odisha Scorches Under Intense Heatwave

Most regions in Odisha, including Jharsuguda, which recorded 43°C, experienced extreme heat on Tuesday. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre predicts rising temperatures in the coming days. Hot conditions persist across several districts, while thunderstorms are anticipated in certain areas, posing a risk of severe weather events in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:02 IST
Odisha Scorches Under Intense Heatwave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heatwave conditions continue to prevail across Odisha, with Jharsuguda town registering the highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. According to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, the mercury soared to 40 degrees Celsius or more in 11 places, including Sambalpur, Titlagarh, and Bargarh.

The weather office forecasts a further rise in temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with little change expected thereafter. Warm conditions are set to persist in Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and other districts, raising concerns over public health and safety.

On the brighter side, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are predicted on May 14 in several districts, including Puri and Bhadrak, which might provide some respite from the oppressive heat. However, this also signifies potential threats of severe weather events, urging citizens to stay alert to weather updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025