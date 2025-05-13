Odisha Scorches Under Intense Heatwave
Most regions in Odisha, including Jharsuguda, which recorded 43°C, experienced extreme heat on Tuesday. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre predicts rising temperatures in the coming days. Hot conditions persist across several districts, while thunderstorms are anticipated in certain areas, posing a risk of severe weather events in the region.
- Country:
- India
Heatwave conditions continue to prevail across Odisha, with Jharsuguda town registering the highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. According to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, the mercury soared to 40 degrees Celsius or more in 11 places, including Sambalpur, Titlagarh, and Bargarh.
The weather office forecasts a further rise in temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with little change expected thereafter. Warm conditions are set to persist in Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and other districts, raising concerns over public health and safety.
On the brighter side, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are predicted on May 14 in several districts, including Puri and Bhadrak, which might provide some respite from the oppressive heat. However, this also signifies potential threats of severe weather events, urging citizens to stay alert to weather updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- heatwave
- temperature
- weather
- forecast
- Jharsuguda
- thunderstorm
- hot
- humid
- temperature rise
ALSO READ
Carlsberg's First-Quarter Sales Miss Expectations but Maintain Growth Forecast
IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Heat Wave Across India
Weather Woes Impact Castor Seed Production: A Grim Forecast for 2024-25
GM Pauses Forecast Amid Trade War Turmoil
GM Navigates Tariff Turbulence with Uncertain Forecasts