Odisha Scorches Under Intense Heatwave

Heatwave conditions continue to prevail across Odisha, with Jharsuguda town registering the highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. According to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, the mercury soared to 40 degrees Celsius or more in 11 places, including Sambalpur, Titlagarh, and Bargarh.

The weather office forecasts a further rise in temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with little change expected thereafter. Warm conditions are set to persist in Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and other districts, raising concerns over public health and safety.

On the brighter side, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are predicted on May 14 in several districts, including Puri and Bhadrak, which might provide some respite from the oppressive heat. However, this also signifies potential threats of severe weather events, urging citizens to stay alert to weather updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)