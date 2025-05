Global Economic Shockwaves: The Trump Tariff Timeline

In a series of bold trade moves since January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump has rocked global financial markets with his unpredictable tariff strategies. Spanning from immediate implementations to strategic postponements, Trump's decisions have injected uncertainty into the global economy.

Key moments include the imposition of 25% tariffs on Mexican and most Canadian imports and 10% on Chinese goods, with demands to control the influx of fentanyl and illegal immigration. Subsequent back-and-forth measures, like pausing tariffs for concessions and doubling fentanyl-related tariffs, highlight a volatile trade landscape.

These tariff maneuvers have culminated in a 100% increase on foreign films and a temporary trade truce with China. Trump's actions illustrate a dynamic approach to international trade, significantly impacting global trading partnerships and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)