Left Menu

Seismic Awakening: Crete's Quake Reverberates Across the Mediterranean

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit near Crete, Greece, early Wednesday, reaching as far as Egypt. Despite its intensity, no major property damage occurred. Situated 35 km deep, the quake led Greece to issue a temporary tsunami warning. Greece frequently experiences seismic activities, most recently affecting Santorini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:15 IST
Seismic Awakening: Crete's Quake Reverberates Across the Mediterranean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck near the island of Crete in Greece early Wednesday morning, extending its reach as far as Egypt. Despite the intensity, there were no reports of serious property damage.

The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 35 kilometers, close to the island of Karpathos in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute. The seismic event prompted Greek authorities to issue a temporary tsunami warning.

As one of Europe's most earthquake-prone regions, Greece has experienced significant seismic activity. Earlier this year, the popular tourist island of Santorini was shaken by unprecedented levels of earthquakes for weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025