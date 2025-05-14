Seismic Awakening: Crete's Quake Reverberates Across the Mediterranean

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck near the island of Crete in Greece early Wednesday morning, extending its reach as far as Egypt. Despite the intensity, there were no reports of serious property damage.

The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 35 kilometers, close to the island of Karpathos in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute. The seismic event prompted Greek authorities to issue a temporary tsunami warning.

As one of Europe's most earthquake-prone regions, Greece has experienced significant seismic activity. Earlier this year, the popular tourist island of Santorini was shaken by unprecedented levels of earthquakes for weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)