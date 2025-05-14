Todd McClay to Advocate Export Growth and Trade Certainty at APEC Meeting in Korea

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay embarks today on a diplomatic mission to Jeju, South Korea, where he will represent New Zealand at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Trade Ministers’ Meeting. This gathering brings together trade leaders from 21 APEC economies, offering a significant platform to reinforce New Zealand’s trade ambitions and foster stronger regional economic ties.

During his visit, Minister McClay is set to meet with key counterparts from major trading nations including Australia, China, Chile, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Peru, Singapore, and the United States. Notably, this trip marks his first in-person meeting with the United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer. The bilateral discussions are expected to emphasize trade policy alignment, tariff concerns, and market access—issues central to New Zealand’s economic strategy.

“These meetings are an opportunity to advocate for New Zealand exporters, discuss our strong and mutually beneficial trade relationships, and restate New Zealand’s opposition to high tariff regimes,” said Minister McClay ahead of his departure.

APEC economies play a crucial role in New Zealand’s global trade dynamics. Collectively, they receive over 75 percent of New Zealand’s total exports and account for nearly 60 percent of the world’s GDP. The importance of APEC to New Zealand’s prosperity cannot be overstated, making these meetings a cornerstone of the Government’s international trade engagement.

While in Jeju, Minister McClay will press for certainty and predictability in trade rules, which he believes are vital for both consumers and exporters. “In today’s global economy, where supply chains are interconnected and highly sensitive to disruption, our exporters need stable and transparent trade policies. Certainty builds confidence for businesses, encourages investment, and ultimately strengthens economic growth.”

The Minister’s agenda also includes advancing New Zealand’s goals within the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major multilateral trade pact that includes several APEC nations. Ensuring the agreement continues to deliver tangible benefits and high standards for all members is a priority for McClay.

“Open and fair market access remains a priority for our Government as we look to double the value of exports in 10 years and grow the economy,” he noted. “This meeting is an opportunity to deepen our connections with these major economic partners and support New Zealand exporters.”

McClay’s trip underscores New Zealand’s commitment to being an active and vocal participant in regional and global trade initiatives. It also highlights the Government’s focus on practical diplomacy—pursuing long-term economic goals while managing the immediate challenges of trade friction and geopolitical tension.

The APEC Trade Ministers’ Meeting will serve as a vital checkpoint for evaluating the regional trade environment, renewing cooperative commitments, and steering economic dialogue toward mutual prosperity. Minister McClay’s leadership and engagement in these forums are instrumental in shaping New Zealand’s trade future on the international stage.