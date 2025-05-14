Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Zoos Shut Down Amid Bird Flu Scare

All zoos in Uttar Pradesh, including the Lion Safari, have temporarily closed following a bird flu case in a Gorakhpur zoo tigress. Enhanced surveillance and health protocols are underway, with a central team investigating the outbreak's impact. The decision's review is scheduled after one week.

All zoos in Uttar Pradesh, including the renowned Lion Safari in Etawah, have been closed to visitors for a week following the detection of bird flu in a tigress at Gorakhpur's zoo, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The Central Zoo Authority has commissioned a special team to assess the avian influenza's impact at Gorakhpur, with their findings expected in 15 days, officials said. Enhanced surveillance measures are now active across the state's zoos and poultry farms.

In a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of rigorous health checks and sanitization across all zoo facilities. Meanwhile, state forest and health departments remain vigilant, employing strict biosecurity measures to curb disease spread.

