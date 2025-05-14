Blistering Heatwave Grips Uttar Pradesh: IMD Issues Warning

Left Menu

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Several districts are affected, and the state government is implementing protective measures. The IMD forecasts ongoing heatwave conditions, especially in eastern Uttar Pradesh, with no immediate relief from high temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:27 IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning affecting numerous parts of Uttar Pradesh, as temperatures have surpassed the sweltering 40-degree Celsius mark. The department predicts these severe conditions will persist through to Sunday.

Districts anticipated to experience heatwave conditions include Banda, Chitrakoot, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, and several others, as per the IMD forecast. In response, the state government has instructed local administrations to implement necessary precautions and safeguard residents.

With temperatures breaching 40 degrees Celsius in many regions, including a peak of 43 degrees in Varanasi, residents are advised to prepare for ongoing harsh conditions. The state's health department is also on alert for heat-related illnesses, as the IMD suggests dry weather will continue on Friday, primarily affecting eastern Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

