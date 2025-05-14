Controversy Erupts Over Deonar Dumping Ground Bio-remediation Project

The Mumbai civic body has announced an ambitious bio-remediation project to manage the longstanding waste situation at the Deonar dumping ground. With an estimated cost of Rs 2,368 crore, this project aims to transform 185 lakh tonnes of legacy waste using microorganisms, making it less harmful to the environment.

The project, which spans a period of three years including setup time and monsoon delays, involves processing and reclaiming materials to rejuvenate the 110 hectares of land. Deonar, located in the eastern suburbs, is historically one of Mumbai's oldest dumping grounds.

However, the initiative has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties. They allege that the move favors the Adani Group, with accusations of financial impropriety, as the state government had previously urged on-site waste treatment. Heated responses from political figures highlight concerns over public expenditure and governance.

