Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Deonar Dumping Ground Bio-remediation Project

The Mumbai civic body has initiated a bio-remediation project to tackle legacy waste at the Deonar dumping ground, estimated at over Rs 2,368 crore. While the project aims to treat 185 lakh tonnes of waste using microorganisms, opposition leaders criticize the government's motives and the project’s linkage with the Adani Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:36 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Deonar Dumping Ground Bio-remediation Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai civic body has announced an ambitious bio-remediation project to manage the longstanding waste situation at the Deonar dumping ground. With an estimated cost of Rs 2,368 crore, this project aims to transform 185 lakh tonnes of legacy waste using microorganisms, making it less harmful to the environment.

The project, which spans a period of three years including setup time and monsoon delays, involves processing and reclaiming materials to rejuvenate the 110 hectares of land. Deonar, located in the eastern suburbs, is historically one of Mumbai's oldest dumping grounds.

However, the initiative has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties. They allege that the move favors the Adani Group, with accusations of financial impropriety, as the state government had previously urged on-site waste treatment. Heated responses from political figures highlight concerns over public expenditure and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025