Chemical Plant Explosion Sparks Health Warning in Seville

A chemical plant explosion in Alcala de Guadaíra, near Seville, sent a column of thick black smoke billowing into the sky, causing authorities to urge nearby residents to stay indoors. Local emergency services have reported two injuries: a plant worker with light burns and a firefighter who fell ill, though further details have not been disclosed.

The explosion is one in a series of recent incidents affecting Spain's infrastructure, including a widespread power outage impacting both Spain and Portugal, and significant train disruptions caused by copper cable theft. These events have raised concerns among regional authorities.

The blast occurred in Plainsur's premises, a chemical packaging and distribution company located in an industrial park about 16 kilometers east of Seville. The recent fire marks the second such incident at a chemical plant in Spain within a short span, following another in northeastern Spain, highlighting safety issues in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)