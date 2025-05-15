Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Nagaland: Two College Students Die in Gorge Accident

Two college students were killed and two others injured when their car crashed into a gorge near New Chümoukedima village in Nagaland. The deceased were identified as AN Shohe and Zayesito Zeliang. The injured are being treated at a hospital in Dimapur. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:52 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Nagaland: Two College Students Die in Gorge Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two college students and left two others seriously injured after their vehicle veered off a road and plunged into a gorge in Nagaland's Chümoukedima district early Thursday, according to local police reports.

The victims were identified as AN Shohe and Zayesito Zeliang, while their injured companions, Peter and C. Phom, are receiving medical care at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research in Dimapur.

The students, all in their early twenties, were residing in a private hostel in Dimapur as they pursued their college degrees. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025