Tragedy Strikes in Nagaland: Two College Students Die in Gorge Accident

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two college students and left two others seriously injured after their vehicle veered off a road and plunged into a gorge in Nagaland's Chümoukedima district early Thursday, according to local police reports.

The victims were identified as AN Shohe and Zayesito Zeliang, while their injured companions, Peter and C. Phom, are receiving medical care at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research in Dimapur.

The students, all in their early twenties, were residing in a private hostel in Dimapur as they pursued their college degrees. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

