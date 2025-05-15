Delhi Gears Up for Monsoon Flood Mitigation
The Delhi government is preparing for monsoon flooding by hiring boats, divers, and essential equipment. The Irrigation and Flood Control department aims to ensure swift relief operations with an estimated budget of Rs 3.86 crore. Coordination and preparedness efforts are underway to prevent delays.
The Delhi government is set to bolster its flood mitigation efforts during the upcoming monsoon season by hiring boats and divers, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The Irrigation and Flood Control department, already in preliminary preparation stages, has utilized 40 boats for rescue operations and delivering relief supplies to affected individuals.
An official revealed that plans include deploying 20-inch and 25-inch-long aluminum boats for rescue missions if necessary, forecasting costs around Rs 3.86 crore. Coordination with various agencies is underway to activate control rooms and emergency services promptly, aiming to release the flood control order by June 1. Last year, Delhi struggled with severe flooding, prompting the evacuation of over 25,000 residents.
