Wayanad Landslide Survivors to Get New Township in Kerala

The Kerala government has initiated the Wayanad township project to aid survivors of last year's devastating landslides. The project, which received administrative approval, aims to provide relief and new homes to affected families. The cabinet allocated funds and appointed consultants for this and other infrastructure endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has moved forward with the Wayanad township project to rehabilitate survivors of the catastrophic landslides that ravaged the district last year, claiming over 200 lives. This important initiative received a go-ahead from the state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with KIIFCON providing technical support.

A substantial Rs 17 crore will be deposited with the Kerala High Court to resolve a case involving Elstone Tea Estate Ltd, whose land was acquired for this project. Additionally, Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned as an advance to the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society for timely execution of construction.

Besides addressing the aftermath of natural disasters, the Kerala cabinet also approved other key infrastructure projects, including the appointment of Navi Mumbai-based STUP Consultants to spearhead the Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport project, and backed tribal electrification under the PM JANMAN scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

