Wayanad Landslide Survivors to Get New Township in Kerala

The Kerala government has moved forward with the Wayanad township project to rehabilitate survivors of the catastrophic landslides that ravaged the district last year, claiming over 200 lives. This important initiative received a go-ahead from the state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with KIIFCON providing technical support.

A substantial Rs 17 crore will be deposited with the Kerala High Court to resolve a case involving Elstone Tea Estate Ltd, whose land was acquired for this project. Additionally, Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned as an advance to the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society for timely execution of construction.

Besides addressing the aftermath of natural disasters, the Kerala cabinet also approved other key infrastructure projects, including the appointment of Navi Mumbai-based STUP Consultants to spearhead the Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport project, and backed tribal electrification under the PM JANMAN scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)