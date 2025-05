Luxury Haul Highlights Massive Construction Scam in Vasai Virar

In a recent operation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized substantial assets during raids in Mumbai and Hyderabad, spotlighting widespread illegal construction activities in Vasai Virar.

The investigation revealed that developers had been constructing unauthorized buildings on government and private land since 2009, deceiving numerous buyers.

Authorities confiscated cash and jewellery worth several crores, shedding light on a major scam, and underscoring the oversight in urban development planning.

