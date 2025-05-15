Delhi Takes Clean Sweep: Real-Time Water Monitoring to Revive Yamuna
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee plans to establish 32 real-time water monitoring stations along the Yamuna River and its major drains. The stations, operational by year-end, will track pollutants such as BOD, COD, and nitrogen levels. The initiative aims to address pollution from untreated wastewater and sewage.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is set to bolster its environmental oversight by installing 32 real-time water quality monitoring stations along the Yamuna River and adjoining drains. These strategic installations will measure and transmit crucial data on pollutants entering the river, enhancing the city's ability to manage water contamination.
This environmental initiative, comparable to existing air quality monitoring systems, will be a substantial investment of Rs 22 crore. Officials highlight its capability to monitor parameters like biological oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), and other significant indicators of water health.
Targeted locations span crucial junctions along the river, including bridges at ISBT and Nizamuddin, as well as drains from neighboring states. This project promises real-time pollution data, aiding pinpoint pollution management, a critical need given that a small stretch of the Yamuna accounts for the majority of its pollution load.
