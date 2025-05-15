Left Menu

NDMC's Water ATM Project: Ensuring Access to Clean Water

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inspected water ATMs to ensure their proper functioning. The project launched in 2018-19 under the Smart City Mission provides clean water at affordable rates. Seven ATMs offer free water, while the rest charge a nominal fee, promoting eco-friendly practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:36 IST
NDMC's Water ATM Project: Ensuring Access to Clean Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, conducted inspections of water ATMs to ensure their seamless operation during the summer season.

Chahal reported that out of 37 water ATMs, 34 are fully functional, with minor issues identified in three others that will be swiftly addressed to ensure consistent service.

Implemented under the Smart City Mission as a Public-Private Partnership, the Water ATM project supplies clean drinking water at economical rates, aiming to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025