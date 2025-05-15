NDMC's Water ATM Project: Ensuring Access to Clean Water
NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inspected water ATMs to ensure their proper functioning. The project launched in 2018-19 under the Smart City Mission provides clean water at affordable rates. Seven ATMs offer free water, while the rest charge a nominal fee, promoting eco-friendly practices.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, conducted inspections of water ATMs to ensure their seamless operation during the summer season.
Chahal reported that out of 37 water ATMs, 34 are fully functional, with minor issues identified in three others that will be swiftly addressed to ensure consistent service.
Implemented under the Smart City Mission as a Public-Private Partnership, the Water ATM project supplies clean drinking water at economical rates, aiming to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles.
