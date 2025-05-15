NDMC's Water ATM Project: Ensuring Access to Clean Water

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, conducted inspections of water ATMs to ensure their seamless operation during the summer season.

Chahal reported that out of 37 water ATMs, 34 are fully functional, with minor issues identified in three others that will be swiftly addressed to ensure consistent service.

Implemented under the Smart City Mission as a Public-Private Partnership, the Water ATM project supplies clean drinking water at economical rates, aiming to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles.

(With inputs from agencies.)