Toxic Fumes Panic in SIPCOT Industrial Area

Residents near the SIPCOT industrial estate experienced dizziness and nausea following an explosion at a dyeing factory's Effluent Treatment Plant on Thursday. The noxious fumes affected about 20 individuals, leading to their hospitalization in Cuddalore.

The incident unfolded early morning when a 2.5 lakh-liter tank burst, causing hot, chemically-laden water to inundate homes in Kudikadu. Despite the scare, officials confirmed that the affected residents are now out of danger.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and district authorities are currently assessing the environmental and health impact to prevent future incidents. Meanwhile, local police are investigating the cause of the explosion.

