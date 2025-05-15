Left Menu

Toxic Fumes Panic in SIPCOT Industrial Area

An explosion at the Effluent Treatment Plant tank of a dyeing factory in SIPCOT industrial estate caused about 20 residents to experience dizziness and nausea. The incident resulted in chemical-contaminated water flooding nearby residences. Officials are evaluating the environmental and health impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Residents near the SIPCOT industrial estate experienced dizziness and nausea following an explosion at a dyeing factory's Effluent Treatment Plant on Thursday. The noxious fumes affected about 20 individuals, leading to their hospitalization in Cuddalore.

The incident unfolded early morning when a 2.5 lakh-liter tank burst, causing hot, chemically-laden water to inundate homes in Kudikadu. Despite the scare, officials confirmed that the affected residents are now out of danger.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and district authorities are currently assessing the environmental and health impact to prevent future incidents. Meanwhile, local police are investigating the cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

