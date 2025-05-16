Precarious Tilt: Evacuation Alert in Delhi's Shahdara
A four-storey building in Bihari Colony, east Delhi, dangerously tilted, leading to an evacuation notice. Officials are using wooden supports, and police are on-site to secure the area. The MCD has issued vacate notices for safety.
A four-storey building in the Bihari Colony of east Delhi's Shahdara has tilted, raising concerns about structural stability. Authorities have issued a notice to evacuate the building along with nearby structures as a safety measure.
Images from the site show wooden poles being used to support the precariously leaning structure temporarily.
Police from the Farsh Bazar station are monitoring the situation closely. Officials urge locals to avoid the vicinity as the MCD inspects the building and enforces evacuation.
