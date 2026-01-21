Sanjeev Khirwar Appointed as New MCD Commissioner Amidst Administrative Challenges

Sanjeev Khirwar, an IAS officer from the 1994 AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, as per an official order from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The announcement was conveyed to Delhi's lieutenant governor, replacing the outgoing commissioner Ashwani Kumar, who has now been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

Khirwar had been previously moved to Ladakh following a public controversy. Now, he takes charge as the MCD faces significant administrative and financial decisions, including the imminent presentation of its budget.

