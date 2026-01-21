Left Menu

Sanjeev Khirwar Appointed as New MCD Commissioner Amidst Administrative Challenges

Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. His appointment follows the transfer of Ashwani Kumar, the previous commissioner, to Jammu and Kashmir. Khirwar's role will be crucial as the MCD prepares for its upcoming budget presentation amidst administrative and financial challenges.

Sanjeev Khirwar, an IAS officer from the 1994 AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, as per an official order from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The announcement was conveyed to Delhi's lieutenant governor, replacing the outgoing commissioner Ashwani Kumar, who has now been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

Khirwar had been previously moved to Ladakh following a public controversy. Now, he takes charge as the MCD faces significant administrative and financial decisions, including the imminent presentation of its budget.

