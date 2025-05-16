IATA Sets Ground Handling Agenda with Safety, Sustainability and Innovation
Hosted by Kenya Airways, the conference brought together industry leaders to discuss actionable strategies for the future of ground handling.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) opened its 2025 Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) in Nairobi with a strong agenda aimed at transforming how the aviation sector approaches safety, efficiency, technology, and sustainability in ground operations. Hosted by Kenya Airways, the conference brought together industry leaders to discuss actionable strategies for the future of ground handling.
Monika Mejstrikova, Director of Ground Operations at IATA, emphasized the critical role ground handling plays in aviation:
“Ground handling is essential for aviation. It ensures safety, enables efficiency, and shapes the passenger experience. As today’s operating environment becomes more complex—with tighter turnarounds, regulatory pressure, and sustainability goals—we must embed safety in every action, accelerate standardization, and build a more sustainable, inclusive path forward.”
The four priorities identified by IATA are:
-
Embedding Safety in Every Action
-
Driving Global Standardization
-
Enhancing Baggage Operations
-
Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Way Forward
1. Embedding Safety in Every Action
Harnessing Data for Targeted Safety Enhancements
IATA has made a groundbreaking move by including ground-related aircraft fatalities in its global safety taxonomy. This inclusion enables better risk assessment and decision-making across the aviation sector. Data from IATA’s Incident Data Exchange (IDX) and Accident Data Exchange (ADX) have already driven meaningful safety revisions in the Ground Operations Manual (IGOM), which now features:
-
Clearly defined “no-touch” zones to prevent accidents
-
Mandatory brake check procedures
-
Updated pushback protocols
-
Improved handling of aircraft with inoperative Auxiliary Power Units (APUs)
-
Enhanced fire safety procedures
-
Sensor and chock placement regulations
The organization urges more airlines and ground handlers to contribute safety incident data to improve collective risk management and response.
Enhanced Ground Service Equipment (GSE)
Proximity-sensor-enabled Enhanced GSE is seen as a major leap forward for ramp safety. Since the launch of the Enhanced GSE Recognition Program in 2024:
-
98 fleets have registered
-
28 airport stations have received formal recognition
Starting April 2025, declarations of enhanced GSE use will become mandatory at all ISAGO-accredited locations. IATA also plans to extend criteria to include mobility equipment, reinforcing both safety and accessibility.
Digitalizing Weight and Balance Operations
A new digital standard—X565—is modernizing how airlines handle weight and balance data. Early adopters such as Lufthansa Group and Flydubai, supported by Boeing and Airbus, report increased accuracy and efficiency. Complementing this is the upcoming Electronic Load Instruction and Reconciliation (ELIR) standard, set to reduce errors and streamline aircraft turnarounds.
“Digitalizing weight and balance is one of the most effective ways to enhance turnaround safety and reliability,” said Mejstrikova.
2. Driving Global Standardization
Ground Operations Manual (IGOM)
IGOM remains central to standardized ground handling. The new Operational (OPS) Portal, previously known as the IGOM Portal, is being actively used by:
-
221 airlines
-
259 ground handlers
The portal supports functions like gap analysis, safety benchmarks, and cargo handling procedures. To date, over 312 gap analyses have been published.
IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO)
ISAGO is now firmly entrenched as a gold standard for operational audits. Key achievements from 2024 include:
-
400 station accreditations
-
Usage by 170+ airlines
-
Integration by 50+ regulators and airports
This wide acceptance has led to avoidance of 545 internal audits and streamlined 359 procurement processes—resulting in cost savings of USD 8.7 million for airlines and Ground Handling Service Providers (GHSPs). A refreshed ISAGO model is expected by mid-2025 with:
-
Remote documentation checks
-
Single-auditor audits
-
Enhanced checklists
-
Lower audit fees
3. Enhancing Baggage Operations
Baggage management is undergoing digital transformation under IATA’s 10-year Global Baggage Roadmap, which includes:
-
Implementation of Resolution 753 for baggage tracking
-
Use of fraud prevention tools
-
Real-time digital baggage messaging
-
Expanded end-to-end tracking systems
-
Introduction of automated baggage handling solutions
These improvements aim to minimize mishandling and enhance the passenger journey, making it smoother and more reliable. As Mejstrikova noted, “Modern baggage operations are central to the passenger journey.”
4. Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Way Forward
Electrifying Ground Support Equipment (GSE)
IATA highlighted the significant emissions reduction potential of electric GSE, which can lower turnaround-related emissions by up to 48%. To guide this transition, IATA has published:
-
Operational planning frameworks
-
Battery maintenance and management guides
-
Infrastructure readiness assessments
-
Economic modeling tools for cost-benefit analysis
Promoting Accessibility
Improving accessibility is a top industry priority. IATA is collaborating with regulators and equipment manufacturers to ensure safe and efficient handling of more than 400 types of mobility aids, including those powered by lithium batteries.
Sustainability Through Standards and Technology
By embedding eco-friendly practices into baggage and ground handling operations, the roadmap further aligns aviation with broader sustainability goals, particularly in anticipation of net-zero emissions targets.
IATA’s comprehensive approach to transforming ground handling operations reflects the industry's evolving demands. From safety enhancements and digital transformation to sustainability and accessibility, the roadmap laid out in Nairobi promises a smarter, safer, and more inclusive future for aviation.
As airlines and ground handlers face increasing operational pressure, collaboration and adherence to global standards will be pivotal. With strong leadership and data-driven reforms, IATA is setting a new benchmark for excellence in ground operations.
ALSO READ
Best Practices Can Close Energy Gap and Accelerate Industrial Sustainability Goals
Sanjay Khanna Takes Charge as BPCL CMD, Leading with Innovation and Sustainability
Forests: The Heartbeat of Sustainability
Bisleri's 'Bottles for Change' Champions Sustainability on World Earth Day 2025
Canon Earns EcoVadis Platinum Rating, Cementing Global Sustainability Leadership