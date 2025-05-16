IATA Sets Ground Handling Agenda with Safety, Sustainability and Innovation

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) opened its 2025 Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) in Nairobi with a strong agenda aimed at transforming how the aviation sector approaches safety, efficiency, technology, and sustainability in ground operations. Hosted by Kenya Airways, the conference brought together industry leaders to discuss actionable strategies for the future of ground handling.

Monika Mejstrikova, Director of Ground Operations at IATA, emphasized the critical role ground handling plays in aviation:

“Ground handling is essential for aviation. It ensures safety, enables efficiency, and shapes the passenger experience. As today’s operating environment becomes more complex—with tighter turnarounds, regulatory pressure, and sustainability goals—we must embed safety in every action, accelerate standardization, and build a more sustainable, inclusive path forward.”

The four priorities identified by IATA are:

Embedding Safety in Every Action Driving Global Standardization Enhancing Baggage Operations Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Way Forward

1. Embedding Safety in Every Action

Harnessing Data for Targeted Safety Enhancements

IATA has made a groundbreaking move by including ground-related aircraft fatalities in its global safety taxonomy. This inclusion enables better risk assessment and decision-making across the aviation sector. Data from IATA’s Incident Data Exchange (IDX) and Accident Data Exchange (ADX) have already driven meaningful safety revisions in the Ground Operations Manual (IGOM), which now features:

Clearly defined “no-touch” zones to prevent accidents

Mandatory brake check procedures

Updated pushback protocols

Improved handling of aircraft with inoperative Auxiliary Power Units (APUs)

Enhanced fire safety procedures

Sensor and chock placement regulations

The organization urges more airlines and ground handlers to contribute safety incident data to improve collective risk management and response.

Enhanced Ground Service Equipment (GSE)

Proximity-sensor-enabled Enhanced GSE is seen as a major leap forward for ramp safety. Since the launch of the Enhanced GSE Recognition Program in 2024:

98 fleets have registered

28 airport stations have received formal recognition

Starting April 2025, declarations of enhanced GSE use will become mandatory at all ISAGO-accredited locations. IATA also plans to extend criteria to include mobility equipment, reinforcing both safety and accessibility.

Digitalizing Weight and Balance Operations

A new digital standard—X565—is modernizing how airlines handle weight and balance data. Early adopters such as Lufthansa Group and Flydubai, supported by Boeing and Airbus, report increased accuracy and efficiency. Complementing this is the upcoming Electronic Load Instruction and Reconciliation (ELIR) standard, set to reduce errors and streamline aircraft turnarounds.

“Digitalizing weight and balance is one of the most effective ways to enhance turnaround safety and reliability,” said Mejstrikova.

2. Driving Global Standardization

Ground Operations Manual (IGOM)

IGOM remains central to standardized ground handling. The new Operational (OPS) Portal, previously known as the IGOM Portal, is being actively used by:

221 airlines

259 ground handlers

The portal supports functions like gap analysis, safety benchmarks, and cargo handling procedures. To date, over 312 gap analyses have been published.

IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO)

ISAGO is now firmly entrenched as a gold standard for operational audits. Key achievements from 2024 include:

400 station accreditations

Usage by 170+ airlines

Integration by 50+ regulators and airports

This wide acceptance has led to avoidance of 545 internal audits and streamlined 359 procurement processes—resulting in cost savings of USD 8.7 million for airlines and Ground Handling Service Providers (GHSPs). A refreshed ISAGO model is expected by mid-2025 with:

Remote documentation checks

Single-auditor audits

Enhanced checklists

Lower audit fees

3. Enhancing Baggage Operations

Baggage management is undergoing digital transformation under IATA’s 10-year Global Baggage Roadmap, which includes:

Implementation of Resolution 753 for baggage tracking

Use of fraud prevention tools

Real-time digital baggage messaging

Expanded end-to-end tracking systems

Introduction of automated baggage handling solutions

These improvements aim to minimize mishandling and enhance the passenger journey, making it smoother and more reliable. As Mejstrikova noted, “Modern baggage operations are central to the passenger journey.”

4. Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Way Forward

Electrifying Ground Support Equipment (GSE)

IATA highlighted the significant emissions reduction potential of electric GSE, which can lower turnaround-related emissions by up to 48%. To guide this transition, IATA has published:

Operational planning frameworks

Battery maintenance and management guides

Infrastructure readiness assessments

Economic modeling tools for cost-benefit analysis

Promoting Accessibility

Improving accessibility is a top industry priority. IATA is collaborating with regulators and equipment manufacturers to ensure safe and efficient handling of more than 400 types of mobility aids, including those powered by lithium batteries.

Sustainability Through Standards and Technology

By embedding eco-friendly practices into baggage and ground handling operations, the roadmap further aligns aviation with broader sustainability goals, particularly in anticipation of net-zero emissions targets.

IATA’s comprehensive approach to transforming ground handling operations reflects the industry's evolving demands. From safety enhancements and digital transformation to sustainability and accessibility, the roadmap laid out in Nairobi promises a smarter, safer, and more inclusive future for aviation.

As airlines and ground handlers face increasing operational pressure, collaboration and adherence to global standards will be pivotal. With strong leadership and data-driven reforms, IATA is setting a new benchmark for excellence in ground operations.