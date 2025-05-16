i2Cool Joins Global FIRST Programme to Revolutionize Sustainability
i2Cool partners with UNESCO and City University of Hong Kong's FIRST Programme to address global sustainability challenges. The initiative emphasizes innovation, collaboration, and aims to advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals with eco-friendly technologies such as passive radiative cooling and waste-to-energy conversions.
i2Cool has recently been selected to participate in the Fostering Innovation for Resilience and Sustainable Transformation (FIRST) Programme, announced by the City University of Hong Kong and recognized by UNESCO. This prestigious initiative aims to address urgent environmental and sustainability challenges worldwide.
Under the leadership of City University of Hong Kong and involving various global partners, the FIRST Programme targets the acceleration of progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It employs innovation and international cooperation to tackle issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, and energy transitions.
In its effort to enhance sustainability, i2Cool focusses on green cooling technologies such as passive radiative cooling coatings, solar films, and waste-to-energy systems. These innovations are set to be tested in pilot regions, presenting an opportunity to implement affordable and scalable solutions to environmental challenges.
